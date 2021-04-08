Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Old Republic International traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 23664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,464,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,871,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 718,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after buying an additional 457,713 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,673 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,208.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 242,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 223,620 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

