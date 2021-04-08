Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Old Republic International traded as high as $22.79 and last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 23664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.24.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.
In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 47.83%.
About Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
Featured Article: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.