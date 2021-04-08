ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.04.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $42.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

