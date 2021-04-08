Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The Company’s products under different phases of development include Rigosertib intravenous (IV), Rigosertib Oral, Rigosertib IV, ON 013105 and Recilisib. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.39.

ONTX stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,997.55% and a negative return on equity of 161.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3,020.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 320,429 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 129.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. The company has proprietary targeted anti-cancer agents designed to disrupt specific cellular pathways that are important for cancer cell proliferation. Its novel, proprietary multi-kinase inhibitor ON 123300 is currently in a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial in China, and a dose-escalation and expansion Phase 1 trial is planned in the U.S.

