Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Sells $79,553.00 in Stock

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) SVP Christophe Queva sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $79,553.00.

ONCR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,553. Oncorus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncorus, Inc. will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ONCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MPM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncorus during the fourth quarter worth about $92,123,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,849,000. CHI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,312,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,595,000.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.