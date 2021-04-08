OneRoot Network (RNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $355,975.00

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $355,975.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00022110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00084278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.22 or 0.00637250 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00030492 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.