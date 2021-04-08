Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 335,108 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $10.26.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Opera from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Opera in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. Opera had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 47.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Opera by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Opera by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

