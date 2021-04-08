Oppenheimer Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $248.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 52-week low of $207.34 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

