Oppenheimer Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $400.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.42.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $358.81 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $293.84 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.