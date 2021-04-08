OSA Token One Day Volume Tops $2,901.00 (OSA)

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. OSA Token has a total market cap of $102,515.40 and $2,901.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OSA Token has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar. One OSA Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00055807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.12 or 0.00630873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About OSA Token

OSA Token is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 coins. The official message board for OSA Token is medium.com/osadc . OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OSA Token is https://reddit.com/r/OSADC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OSA Token’s official website is token.osadc.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “OSA Decentralized (OSA DC) is a real-life blockchain and AI application for retail, the world’s biggest industry. The decentralized marketplace provides AI-driven solutions to retailers, manufacturers, and consumers. More than 10 global retailers and manufacturers already use the solution, which may become part of OSA DC decentralized marketplace in the future. Systematic inefficiencies cost the retail industry approximately $500 billion annually. OSA DC neutralizes these inefficiencies by uniting disconnected parties (manufacturers, retailers, consumers, and third parties) within a single Ecosystem, thus fixing three major issues that hinder the retail industry today: 1 – Inventory tracking Inventory tracking: the blockchain will reduce overstocking and understocking, problems that cost retailers $400 billion every year. 2 – Consumer trust Consumer trust: the blockchain’s immutable ledger will provide more reliable product data to prevent businesses from abusing consumer trust. 3 – Product waste Product waste: OSA DC will minimize supply chain product waste that loses retailers $100 billion in potential profits annually. “

OSA Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OSA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OSA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OSA Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

