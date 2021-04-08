Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) PT Raised to $66.00

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

