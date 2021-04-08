Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking’s FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking stock opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.212 per share. This is a positive change from Oversea-Chinese Banking’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

