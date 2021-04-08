Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,045 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,527 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $12,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.90.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $203.34. The company had a trading volume of 46,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,654. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $207.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

