Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 14,607 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,607 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.19. 130,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,513,369. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.