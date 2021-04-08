Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 34,290 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $16,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $69.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,687. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $92.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 397.37%.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,403. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,136 shares of company stock worth $629,485 in the last 90 days. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

