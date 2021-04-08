PAID Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.55 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $4.81 or 0.00008259 BTC on popular exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $304.97 million and $12.55 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PAID Network has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.68 or 0.00265653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.29 or 0.00792218 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,151.13 or 0.99869480 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00017613 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.42 or 0.00710007 BTC.

About PAID Network

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

PAID Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

