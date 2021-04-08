PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PAR. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of PAR stock opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.67. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $58.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.39 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $797,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

