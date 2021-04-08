Park National Corp OH Acquires 66 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $271.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $147.37 and a 52 week high of $276.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.57.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

