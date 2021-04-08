Park National Corp OH Invests $806,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 27,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,073,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 947,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $23,682,000 after acquiring an additional 246,861 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $30.39 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $151,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

