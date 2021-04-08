Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $310.00 to $330.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Parker-Hannifin traded as high as $323.85 and last traded at $322.31, with a volume of 5963 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $319.18.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.36.

In other news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after buying an additional 14,687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,278,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,152,000 after buying an additional 63,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after buying an additional 254,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

