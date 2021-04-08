Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.93

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $10.29. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 3,732 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Patriot National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

