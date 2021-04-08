Paul Christopher Swinney Buys 2,006 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney acquired 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £12,697.98 ($16,589.99).
Paul Christopher Swinney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 2,006 shares of Tristel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total value of £12,637.80 ($16,511.37).
- On Monday, March 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03).
Tristel stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £300.91 million and a PE ratio of 57.76. Tristel plc has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 615.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 551.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.
About Tristel
Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.
