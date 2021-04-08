Paul Christopher Swinney Buys 2,006 Shares of Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Christopher Swinney acquired 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.27) per share, with a total value of £12,697.98 ($16,589.99).

Paul Christopher Swinney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 2,006 shares of Tristel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total value of £12,637.80 ($16,511.37).

On Monday, March 1st, Paul Christopher Swinney sold 117,866 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £660,049.60 ($862,359.03).

Tristel stock opened at GBX 640 ($8.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £300.91 million and a PE ratio of 57.76. Tristel plc has a 12 month low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 615.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 551.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

About Tristel

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

