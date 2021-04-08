Paul Porrini Sells 30,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smartsheet stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $92,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

