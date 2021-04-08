Paul Porrini Sells 30,000 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Smartsheet stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.34 and a beta of 1.52. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $109.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth $92,803,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,027,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,380,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,711,000 after purchasing an additional 328,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.31.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit