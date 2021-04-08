PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2,523.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 705,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,210,000 after buying an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $258.51 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

