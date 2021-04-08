PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $255.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal has a 12 month low of $100.75 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

