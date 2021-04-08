Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pearson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Pearson stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $11.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1885 dividend. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Pearson in the third quarter worth $78,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 51.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 39.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

