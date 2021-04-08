Peel Hunt Upgrades J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) to Hold

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was upgraded by Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

J D Wetherspoon stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.34. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

