Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Shares Sold by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 91,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 68,382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 133.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 229,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 131,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.00.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($2.78). Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

