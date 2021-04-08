Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 54,422 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $9,361,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $56,703,000.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE:AIRC opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.