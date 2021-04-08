Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 723.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $79.58 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $83.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.