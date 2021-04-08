Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $1.27 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $66.80. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

