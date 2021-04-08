Pensionfund Sabic Acquires Shares of 35,527 Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 60,007 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 41,635 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 21,877 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $483.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

