Pensionfund Sabic Has $2.10 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pensionfund Sabic cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,203,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after buying an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after buying an additional 524,280 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,294,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $228,950,000 after buying an additional 471,944 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,555 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $71,904,000 after buying an additional 371,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $209,035.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,454,091. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $120.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

