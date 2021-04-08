Pensionfund Sabic Makes New Investment in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,837,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,064,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000.

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). Research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.89.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

