Pensionfund Sabic Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 430 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of NVR by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 56,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,865,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $4,776.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,660.00 and a one year high of $4,874.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,629.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,307.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $64.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,977.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

