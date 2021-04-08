pEOS (PEOS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.36 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 52.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. pEOS has a market cap of $2.36 million and $180.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, pEOS has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00264861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $466.09 or 0.00800812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.95 or 0.99369526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00018237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00704711 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

