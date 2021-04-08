Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives $82.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 26.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phillips 66 by 25.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 825,030 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Phillips 66 by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 52,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $80.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average of $67.98.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

