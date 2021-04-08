Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,051,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $36,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,903,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 407.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,084,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 871,119 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after buying an additional 404,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,212,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $14.07 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

