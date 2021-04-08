PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Shares of PML opened at $14.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.