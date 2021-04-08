Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kemper in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $85.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Kemper by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

