Piper Sandler Raises Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $35.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $11,530,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,225,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $18,604,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 44,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

