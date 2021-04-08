PKG Token Trading Down 5.3% Today (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 8th. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $723,129.02 and approximately $706.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00264785 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.27 or 0.00801099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,838.05 or 0.99372695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00018239 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $410.19 or 0.00704754 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

