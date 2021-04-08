Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) fell 6.7% on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $42.00. The company traded as low as $32.13 and last traded at $32.35. 664,095 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 41,823,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.

PLUG has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.93.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,048 shares of company stock valued at $39,044,777. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth about $220,881,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plug Power by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 63.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,339,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,871,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.