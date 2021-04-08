PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.44

Shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and traded as high as $9.39. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 55,866 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PLx Pharma from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $190.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 5.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 25,000 shares of PLx Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 486,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PLx Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of PLx Pharma worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce novel gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention and treatment.

