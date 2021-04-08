Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POR. TheStreet upgraded Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NYSE:POR opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $53.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.94.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

