Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag Sells 57,819 Shares

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $558,531.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Ostertag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $546,078.55.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Eric Ostertag sold 133,149 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,490.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Eric Ostertag sold 12,389 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,890.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Eric Ostertag sold 4,462 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $44,620.00.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $557.73 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.62.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTX. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $43,281,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $11,097,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,473,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $6,987,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,458,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.