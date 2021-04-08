Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Manish Chandra Sells 11,653 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,653 shares in the company, valued at $492,688.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ POSH traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.18. 400,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,958. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. Poshmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

