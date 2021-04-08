Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 850,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 479,335 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTL opened at $17.10 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 million, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

