PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of PPL by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. 3,577,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032,608. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12. PPL has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

