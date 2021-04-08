Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Premier Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 34,940 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 49,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PIRGF shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on Premier Gold Mines from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Premier Gold Mines from $4.75 to $3.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

About Premier Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:PIRGF)

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

