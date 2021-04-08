Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 459,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,865 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.89% of Spire worth $29,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spire by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,653,000 after buying an additional 169,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 345,802 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 409,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,250,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SR opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Spire in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

